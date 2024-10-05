poLight ASA Unveils Revolutionary Brain Imaging Tech

poLight ASA (DE:3OL0) has released an update.

poLight ASA has announced that Transcend Vivoscope will introduce the SUPERNOVA-600, a new advanced two-photon microscope for high-resolution neurological imaging in moving animals, at the Neuroscience 2024 conference. This innovative device, equipped with poLight’s TLens technology, offers rapid, precise imaging that enhances brain research and could accelerate studies on diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The SUPERNOVA-600 promises to deliver a comprehensive solution for researchers, boasting efficient data output and optimal imaging quality.

For further insights into DE:3OL0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.