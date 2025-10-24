poLight ASA Secures Follow-On Order for TWedge® Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from poLight ASA ( (DE:3OL0) ) is now available.

poLight ASA has secured a follow-on purchase order valued at approximately NOK 1,000,000 to supply its TWedge® wobulator technical samples to a leading consumer OEM for AR/MR applications, with deliveries starting in December 2025. This development signifies progress towards potential mass production, enhancing poLight’s market engagement and showcasing the value of their technology in diverse applications.

More about poLight ASA

poLight ASA, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializes in tunable optics technology. Their flagship product, TLens®, mimics the human eye experience in autofocus cameras, enhancing devices like smartphones, wearables, and medical equipment with fast focus, small size, and low power consumption. The company operates globally with a presence in several countries.

Average Trading Volume: 352,963

Current Market Cap: NOK1.22B

Find detailed analytics on 3OL0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue