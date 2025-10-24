PolarX Limited Announces Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from PolarX Ltd ( (AU:PXX) ).

PolarX Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms in advance and to monitor the company’s website for any updates. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity for shareholders to participate in decision-making processes and engage with the company’s management.

More about PolarX Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 10,058,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$65.2M

For a thorough assessment of PXX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue