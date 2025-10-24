Polaris Holdings Reports Strong Hotel Performance Amid Surge in International Visitors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd ( (JP:3010) ) has provided an update.

In September 2025, Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant year-on-year increase in key performance metrics for its domestic hotels, driven by a surge in international visitors to Japan. The company’s hotels, particularly in the Kinki area, benefited from strategic revenue management and increased demand due to the EXPO 2025 Osaka–Kansai, resulting in notable growth in occupancy rates, average daily rates, and revenue per available room.

More about Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on hotel management. The company manages a portfolio of domestic hotels in Japan, offering lodging services to a diverse clientele, including international visitors.

