Polar Capital Holdings Reports 8% Increase in Assets under Management

Polar Capital Holdings ( (GB:POLR) ) has provided an announcement.

Polar Capital Holdings reported an 8% increase in its Assets under Management (AuM) for the quarter ending June 2025, rising from £21.4bn to £23.2bn. This growth was driven by fund performance and market movements, despite net outflows and a return of capital due to a tender offer by the Polar Capital Global Financials Trust. The company experienced net inflows in several funds, including Artificial Intelligence and Asian Stars, while facing outflows in its Technology fund. The successful tender offer concluded with the Global Financials Trust starting a new five-year term, reflecting significant growth in net asset value over the past five years. Polar Capital remains optimistic about its long-term performance, citing strong fund capacity and improving relative fund performance.

Spark’s Take on GB:POLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:POLR is a Neutral.

Polar Capital Holdings maintains a solid financial foundation with strong profitability and a robust balance sheet. However, recent declines in revenue and cash flow growth, coupled with weak technical indicators, suggest potential challenges ahead. The stock’s undervaluation and high dividend yield provide some compensation for these risks, making it a mixed prospect for investors.

More about Polar Capital Holdings

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a specialist active asset manager focused on providing a diverse range of investment funds. The company operates in the financial services industry, primarily managing assets across various funds, including open-ended funds, investment trusts, and segregated mandates, with a strong emphasis on delivering active fund management strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 306,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £470.3M

