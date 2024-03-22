POET Technologies Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Optical Solutions

Poet Technologies Inc. (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies Inc. is poised to showcase its innovative AI hardware products at OFC 2024, including a high-performance 800G optical engine and diverse optical solutions for data rates up to 3.2T. Their demonstrations will highlight advancements in cost-effective, scalable silicon photonics, offering integration with existing tech like ASICs and pushing the envelope in optical communication technology. The company’s product lineup, including the Starlight light source and Infinity chiplet, aims to cater to the evolving needs of the data center and telecommunication sectors.

For further insights into TSE:PTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.