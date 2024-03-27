POET Technologies Pioneers Next-Gen AI Network Transceivers

Poet Technologies Inc. (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

Poet Technologies Inc., in partnership with MultiLane Inc., is set to develop advanced 800G, 1.6T, and higher speed pluggable transceivers aimed at enhancing AI and cloud data center networks with better cost efficiency and power savings. The collaboration promises to accelerate the design process and bring these high-performance modules to market quicker, with initial samples expected by late 2024. This initiative responds to a growing market demand, projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2027, and positions POET Technologies at the forefront of high-speed data transmission innovation.

