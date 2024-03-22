POET Technologies Leads with Next-Gen Photonics

Poet Technologies Inc. (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies Inc. is set to showcase their advanced optical and photonic products at the 2024 Optical Fiber Communications Conference, including a range of 800G optical engines, AI-driven chip-to-chip light sources, and 200G/lane transmitter and receiver engines, all designed to enhance AI networking with more speed, reduced costs, and improved power efficiency. The company’s innovative POET Optical Interposer platform is anticipated to lead the next evolution in high-speed data centers and AI computing. POET’s demonstrations at the event are aimed at solidifying its position as a leader in silicon photonics integration.

