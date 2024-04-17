POET Technologies Expands Outreach and Reshuffles Management

Poet Technologies Inc. (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies Inc. is boosting its investor outreach by enlisting Hybrid Financial Ltd. and LFG to connect with technology investors and provide marketing services, respectively. Additionally, the company has announced a management role change, with Vivek Rajgarhia transitioning from President & General Manager to Corporate Development Advisor. These strategic moves aim to enhance POET’s market presence and capitalize on their innovative POET Optical Interposer technology in high-growth sectors like AI and data centers.

