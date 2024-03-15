POET Technologies Advances with Strong Fundraising

Poet Technologies Inc. (TSE:PTK) has released an update.

POET Technologies Inc. has announced key financial strides, including raising US$6.2 million through equity offerings and advancing their photonic technology for AI and data center markets. This capital boost and product development, such as the 800G module, are designed to navigate a tough equity market and meet the growing demand for high-speed AI network communications. The company also highlighted a new partnership with Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co., showcasing their 100G optical engines in China’s datacom and mobile networking sectors.

