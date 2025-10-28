Podium Minerals Secures A$7M in Oversubscribed Entitlement Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Podium Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:POD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has successfully raised A$7 million through an oversubscribed entitlement offer, part of a larger A$12 million equity raising effort. The funds will support the advancement of the Parks Reef PGM Project, including upcoming drilling programs and metallurgical test work, positioning the company for further growth and development in the PGM sector.

Podium Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of platinum group metals (PGM) projects. The company’s primary project is the Parks Reef PGM Project in Australia, where it is advancing metallurgical processes and resource development.

