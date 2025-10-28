Podium Minerals Issues 20 Million Options to Underwriters

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Podium Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:POD) ) just unveiled an update.

Podium Minerals Ltd. has issued 20 million quoted options to Leeuwin Wealth Pty Ltd and Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd as part of their role as underwriters and corporate advisors for the company’s recent entitlement offer. This issuance is conducted under the exemption provided by the Corporations Act, allowing the options to be sold without disclosure, indicating compliance with relevant legal provisions. The move is part of Podium’s strategic financial activities, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Podium Minerals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,265,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$64.76M



