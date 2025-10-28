Podium Minerals Announces Director’s Change in Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Podium Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:POD) ).

Podium Minerals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Rod Baxter, following his participation in the company’s non-renounceable Entitlement Offer. This update reflects Baxter’s direct and indirect interests in the company, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Podium Minerals Ltd.

Podium Minerals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: POD) that operates in the mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on platinum group metals, gold, and nickel-copper sulphide deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 3,265,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$64.76M

