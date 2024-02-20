PNC Financial Appoints Michael P. Lyons as New President

PNC Financial (PNC) has released an update.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has appointed Michael P. Lyons as its new President, effective immediately as of February 16, 2024. Lyons, with a solid background in finance, previously the Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking at PNC, will also preside as President of PNC Bank, National Association. The move keeps William S. Demchak in his dual role as Chairman and CEO, signaling a strategic continuity at the helm of the corporation.

For further insights into PNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.