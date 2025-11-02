PM Capital Reports NTA and Dividend Guidance for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced its net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share as of October 31, 2025, with figures showing $2.67 before tax accruals and $2.30 after tax. The company also provided a forward guidance on its gross dividend yield, estimated at 6.57% per annum. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in financial reporting and its strategic focus on maintaining shareholder value through consistent dividend payouts, contingent on market conditions and investment performance.

More about PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides opportunities for investors to engage in global markets through a diversified portfolio, aiming to deliver strong returns.

Average Trading Volume: 853,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

