PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Announces 2025 AGM

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ) has shared an announcement.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 5, 2025. The announcement emphasizes that the presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation for investment. Stakeholders are advised to conduct their own assessments and seek appropriate advice before making investment decisions. The company highlights that past performance is not indicative of future results, and there are inherent risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PGF) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target.

More about PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on providing opportunities for global investments. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker PGF.

Average Trading Volume: 859,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy



