PM Capital Fund Reports Strong Market Position

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd., a player in global equities, reported a share price of $1.995 and a market capitalization of $816.2 million as of March 2024. The fund’s co-portfolio managers discuss the current global market conditions, portfolio performance drivers, and specific updates on key holdings in a new quarterly video insight. The Fund emphasizes a long-term investment approach, with a suggested time frame of over seven years.

