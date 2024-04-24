Plus500 Advances Share Buyback Program

Plus500 LTD (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500 Ltd. has announced the purchase of 26,500 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on February 22, 2024. These shares, acquired at prices ranging between 2,128.00 and 2,176.00 GBp, will be held in treasury, bringing the company’s total voting rights down to 77,781,044. This action aligns with Plus500’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and reflects its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

