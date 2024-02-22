Plumas Bancorp Enhances Leadership Protection with New Agreements

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) has released an update.

Plumas Bancorp and its subsidiary, Plumas Bank, have bolstered the confidence of their directors and executive officers, including newly appointed board member Sushil Patel, with robust indemnification agreements. These agreements ensure that the company’s leadership is protected and their legal expenses are covered to the maximum extent under the law, further solidifying their commitment to strong corporate governance. This move provides an additional layer of security on top of existing entitlements from the company’s foundational documents and regulations.

