Plug Power Expands Sales Agreement with Yorkville

Plug Power ( (PLUG) ) has issued an announcement.

Plug Power Inc. has expanded its At Market Issuance Sales Agreement by adding Yorkville Securities, LLC as an additional sales agent or principal, allowing the company to offer and sell shares of its common stock through this new partner. The agreement, originally established in January 2024 and amended multiple times, enables Plug Power to raise up to $1 billion through an at-the-market offering, with the latest amendment made on September 29, 2025, keeping the material terms and conditions unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLUG) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Plug Power stock, see the PLUG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PLUG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLUG is a Neutral.

Plug Power’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent negative margins and cash flow issues. While the earnings call highlighted strategic initiatives and revenue growth, ongoing profitability issues and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with bearish momentum but neutral RSI.

More about Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. operates in the alternative energy industry, focusing on the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries in equipment and vehicles powered by electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 74,074,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.69B

