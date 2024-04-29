Plexure’s TASK on Growth Spurt Pre-Acquisition

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

Plexure Group Limited’s TASK subsidiary is on an upward trajectory with new customer acquisitions, including a significant 180-store agreement with Sushi Sushi, and robust growth in its mobile order and loyalty app usage. The company is also set to enhance its technology offerings, indicating a strong contribution to its pending acquisition by PAR Technology. The acquisition, subject to court approval, is expected to be finalized by July following a shareholders meeting in June.

