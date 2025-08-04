Plenti Group Ltd. Announces New Security Quotation on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Plenti Group Ltd. ( (AU:PLT) ) has shared an update.

Plenti Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,566,600 fully paid ordinary securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and provide additional value to its stakeholders by leveraging convertible securities.

More about Plenti Group Ltd.

Plenti Group Ltd. operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing lending solutions. The company is known for its innovative financial products and services aimed at enhancing customer experiences in the lending market.

Average Trading Volume: 184,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$195.4M

