Plenti Group Ltd. Announces Cessation of Securities

Plenti Group Ltd. ( (AU:PLT) ) has issued an announcement.

Plenti Group Ltd. announced the cessation of 30,100 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions for these securities were not met. This announcement reflects a minor adjustment in the company’s issued capital, which is unlikely to have a significant impact on its overall operations or market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLT) stock is a Buy with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Plenti Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:PLT Stock Forecast page.

More about Plenti Group Ltd.

Plenti Group Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative lending solutions. The company is known for its digital lending platform that caters to personal, automotive, and renewable energy loans, aiming to offer competitive rates and flexible terms to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 184,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$195.4M

