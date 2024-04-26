Playtech Sets Date for 2024 Annual General Meeting

Playtech plc (GB:PTEC) has released an update.

Playtech plc, a leader in gambling technology, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to convene on May 22nd in London. The company, known for its cutting-edge software and omni-channel platform Playtech ONE, continues to influence the industry through strategic partnerships and a significant presence in both retail and online markets. Documentation for the AGM, including the Annual Report, is readily accessible for shareholders and interested parties online.

