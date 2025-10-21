Playtech Exposed in Defamatory Campaign Against Evolution AB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Evolution Gaming Group AB ( (SE:EVO) ) has shared an announcement.

Evolution AB has revealed that Playtech Software Limited, a subsidiary of Playtech Plc, was behind a defamatory smear campaign orchestrated by Black Cube, which aimed to damage Evolution’s business and reputation. The campaign involved the creation and dissemination of a false report that led to significant financial harm for Evolution. Despite legal challenges, Playtech’s involvement has been confirmed, and Evolution is pursuing accountability for the damages caused by this anti-competitive act.

More about Evolution Gaming Group AB

Evolution AB is a leading B2B provider and innovator in the online casino gaming industry, focusing on delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions to its clients worldwide.

