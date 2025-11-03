Playside Studios Issues New Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Playside Studios Ltd ( (AU:PLY) ) is now available.

Playside Studios Ltd has announced the issuance of 2,631,581 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. This move is part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and competitive positioning in the gaming industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Playside Studios Ltd stock, see the AU:PLY Stock Forecast page.

More about Playside Studios Ltd

Playside Studios Ltd operates in the gaming industry, focusing on the development and publishing of video games. The company is known for creating engaging and interactive entertainment experiences, catering to a diverse audience in the gaming market.

Average Trading Volume: 319,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$108.7M

See more data about PLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue