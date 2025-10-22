PlaySide Studios 2025 AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Playside Studios Ltd ( (AU:PLY) ).

PlaySide Studios Ltd held its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions on the agenda were successfully carried. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, and approval of director participation in share placements. The results indicate strong shareholder support, which could positively impact the company’s governance and strategic initiatives moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLY) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Playside Studios Ltd

PlaySide Studios Ltd is a company operating in the gaming industry, primarily focused on developing and publishing interactive entertainment products. The company is known for its innovative games and has a market focus on both mobile and console platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 347,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$104M

For a thorough assessment of PLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

