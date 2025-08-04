Playmates Toys Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Playmates Toys ( (HK:0869) ) has issued an update.

Playmates Toys Limited has issued a profit warning, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a net loss for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This downturn is attributed to decreased shipments of Godzilla x Kong products, reduced demand for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles items, increased expenses for upcoming product launches, and disruptions in shipments to the U.S. market due to trade tensions and tariffs. The company is finalizing its interim financial statements, with results expected to be announced on August 15, 2025.

More about Playmates Toys

Playmates Toys Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily involved in the toy industry. The company focuses on the development, production, and distribution of toys, with popular products including Godzilla x Kong and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles merchandise.

YTD Price Performance: 3.39%

Average Trading Volume: 732,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$684.4M

