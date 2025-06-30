Platt Nera International Limited Establishes Nomination Committee Guidelines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Platt Nera International Limited ( (HK:1949) ) has shared an announcement.

Platt Nera International Limited has announced the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is tasked with formulating and implementing nomination policies for the company’s board of directors. The committee, comprising at least three members with a majority being independent non-executive directors, will review the board’s structure and diversity and nominate candidates to fill vacancies, thereby enhancing the company’s corporate strategy and governance.

Platt Nera International Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on corporate governance and board management services.

