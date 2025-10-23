Plato Income Maximiser Outperforms Benchmark with Strong Returns and Stable Dividends

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. ( (AU:PL8) ) has issued an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited reported a total return of 10.8% per annum and a yield of 7.6% per annum since its inception, outperforming the S&P/ASX 200 Franking Credit Adjusted Daily Total Return Index. The company announced the continuation of its monthly fully-franked dividends, reflecting its stable dividend policy. The Australian equity market experienced a soft finish in September due to international tariff concerns and domestic inflation pressures, with notable performances in the gold sector. Despite some underperforming positions, the company remains strategically positioned to seek superior income returns.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers income-focused investment products and services, aiming to deliver superior income returns compared to market benchmarks.

