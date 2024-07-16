Plato Income Maximiser Maintains Steady Dividends

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited has declared consistent fully-franked monthly dividends of $0.0055 per share for the July, August, and September 2024 quarters, maintaining the previous quarter’s dividend level. Amidst market highs and interest rate uncertainty, the company emphasizes the importance of liquidity and diversification, ensuring their portfolio is well-equipped to support regular dividends. Dividends will be reassessed based on economic conditions for the forthcoming December quarter.

