Plato Income Maximiser Announces New Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. ( (AU:PL8) ).

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. has announced a new dividend distribution for its ordinary fully paid securities, with a distribution amount of AUD 0.0055 per share. This announcement, dated August 4, 2025, outlines key dates including the ex-date on August 14, 2025, the record date on August 15, 2025, and the payment date on August 29, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering regular income to its investors, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to income-focused stakeholders.

More about Plato Income Maximiser Ltd.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing income maximization solutions. The company primarily offers investment products aimed at delivering consistent income streams to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 615,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about PL8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue