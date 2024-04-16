Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Financial Snapshot

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (TSE:PTM) has released an update.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. reports a decrease in total assets from $50,021 thousand to $49,494 thousand for the six-month period ending February 29, 2024. The company’s total liabilities have seen a reduction, while shareholders’ equity has experienced a slight decrease. Their interim financial statements also reveal a comprehensive loss of $3,155 thousand for the same period.

