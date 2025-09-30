Platinum Asset Management Completes Merger with L1 Capital, Plans Rebranding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:PTM) ) has shared an announcement.

Platinum Asset Management Limited has successfully completed its merger with L1 Capital, resulting in the issuance of new shares and a planned rebranding to L1 Group Limited. This merger involves significant changes in the company’s board of directors and relocation of its principal office to Melbourne, reflecting a strategic shift in its operations and market positioning.

More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd

Platinum Asset Management Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on asset management. The company provides a range of investment services and products, catering to a diverse client base.

