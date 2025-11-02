Platinum Asset Management Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:L1G) ) has shared an announcement.

Platinum Asset Management Ltd has announced the cessation of Jeff Peters as a director, effective October 29, 2025. This change is documented in the Appendix 3Z final Director’s Interest Notice submitted to the Australian Securities Exchange. The notice details Peters’ relevant interests in securities, including rights and performance rights, which have undergone reallocation following the ASX’s assignment of new class codes. This development may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for stakeholders monitoring leadership changes within the organization.

More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 68.15%

Average Trading Volume: 3,174,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.5B

