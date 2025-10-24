Platina Resources Announces 2025 AGM and Pushes for Digital Communications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Platina Resources Limited ( (AU:PGM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Platina Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Brisbane. The company is encouraging shareholders to adopt electronic communications to reduce costs and environmental impact, and has provided options for shareholders to update their communication preferences. The outcomes of the AGM resolutions will be shared on the ASX platform, and shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance to facilitate a more efficient meeting.

More about Platina Resources Limited

Platina Resources Limited is a company operating in the resources sector, primarily focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker PGM.

Average Trading Volume: 2,102,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.57M

For detailed information about PGM stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

