PlasCred Secures $5 Million Grant for Neos Facility Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Cover Technologies ( (TSE:PLAS) ) is now available.

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. has been awarded a $5 million grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta to support the development of its first commercial-scale facility, Neos. This funding will enable PlasCred to transition from pilot validation to commercial deployment, enhancing its operations and industry positioning. The Neos facility will process post-consumer plastic waste into renewable feedstock, significantly reducing plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions. The project is expected to generate substantial revenue and has secured a five-year offtake agreement, ensuring predictable income and supporting long-term capital planning.

More about Cover Technologies

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. is an Alberta-based clean technology company focused on advanced plastic recycling. The company specializes in converting waste plastics into high-value renewable products, with a market focus on circular economy solutions and reducing emissions.

Average Trading Volume: 88,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.66M

For detailed information about PLAS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue