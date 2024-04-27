Planting Hope Proposes Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Planting Hope Company, Inc. (TSE:MYLK) has released an update.

Planting Hope Company Inc. is restructuring its finances by proposing a settlement of approximately C$7.35 million in convertible debentures using new unit issuances, alongside a similar opportunity for non-convertible debt holders. They are also conducting a private placement aiming to raise up to C$8 million, with a significant portion already expected to be led by a US-based investment fund. The proceeds will fund inventory purchases, business expansion, and provide general working capital.

