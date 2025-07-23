Planet Ventures Announces $5 Million Financing to Boost Bitcoin Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Planet Mining Exploration ( (TSE:PXI) ).

Planet Ventures Inc. has announced a proposed CAD $5,000,000 convertible debenture financing to enhance its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The financing, which offers a 12% annual interest rate and a conversion option into common shares, aims to bolster the company’s Bitcoin holdings and reinforce its position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company in Canada. The proceeds will be used exclusively for acquiring additional Bitcoin, and the offering is subject to regulatory approvals.

More about Planet Mining Exploration

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that focuses on acquiring Bitcoin.

Average Trading Volume: 652,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$43.01M

