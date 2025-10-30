Plaid Technologies Secures $976,000 in Private Placement for Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vejii Holdings Ltd. ( (TSE:STIF) ) has shared an update.

Plaid Technologies Inc. has successfully closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $976,000. The funds will be allocated to various operational areas, including sales, marketing, and development, with a significant portion set aside for potential graphene inventory acquisition, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and strategic growth opportunities.

More about Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Plaid Technologies Inc. is a company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technology, particularly in the area of graphene-infused concrete mixtures. The company is exploring applications in wellbore cement and subsurface uses, aiming to revolutionize well abandonment with its advanced materials and engineering solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$22.85M

Find detailed analytics on STIF stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

