PKSHA Technology Announces Tender Offer for Circulation Co. Ltd.

PKSHA Technology ( (JP:3993) ) has issued an announcement.

PKSHA Technology Inc. has announced its decision to acquire all common shares and stock acquisition rights of Circulation Co. Ltd. through a tender offer. This strategic move, supported by borrowed funds, aims to strengthen PKSHA’s market position by integrating Circulation’s pro-sharing services, which address corporate management issues through external professional resources.

PKSHA Technology Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on artificial intelligence solutions. The company is known for providing AI support services and has a market focus on enhancing corporate management through technology.

Average Trading Volume: 577,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen106.9B

