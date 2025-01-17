PJX Resources Identifies Promising Sedex Horizons on Dewdney Trail Property

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

PJX Resources ( (TSE:PJX) ) just unveiled an update.

PJX Resources has announced promising drilling results identifying three potential Sedex horizons on its Dewdney Trail Property, suggesting the possibility of discovering a significant Sedex deposit. The geological features discovered indicate an environment similar to the Sullivan basin, with further drilling planned to explore stratigraphically higher and laterally away from a mineralizing vent. This discovery could enhance PJX’s positioning within the mining sector by potentially uncovering valuable mineral resources, particularly zinc-lead-silver deposits, which could have significant implications for stakeholders.

More about PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of potential mineral deposits. The company’s primary aim is to discover and develop Sedimentary Exhalative (Sedex) deposits, with a particular emphasis on the Dewdney Trail Property in the Sullivan Mining District near Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 80.0%

Average Trading Volume: 55,669

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$31.41M

