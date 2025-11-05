PJT Partners Reports Record Financial Results for 2025

Pjt Partners Inc. ( (PJT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pjt Partners Inc. presented to its investors.

PJT Partners Inc. is a global advisory-focused investment bank known for providing independent advice and high-touch client service across transformative transactions and capital raising activities. The company recently announced record financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenues, pretax income, and earnings per share (EPS). Key highlights include a 37% increase in third-quarter revenues to $447 million and a 16% rise in year-to-date revenues to $1.18 billion. The company also reported a substantial increase in pretax income and EPS, with adjusted figures showing even higher growth. PJT Partners’ strategic investments in advisory and placement services have driven these results, with advisory fees increasing by 37% and placement fees by 51% in the third quarter. The company also maintained a strong balance sheet with $521 million in cash and no funded debt. Looking ahead, PJT Partners remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its strategic investments and market opportunities.

