Pivotree to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

An update from Pivotree ( (TSE:PVT) ) is now available.

Pivotree Inc. announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025. The announcement will be followed by a webinar hosted by CEO Bill Di Nardo and CFO Mo Ashoor, which will include a Q&A session. This release is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PVT) stock is a Hold with a C$1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pivotree stock, see the TSE:PVT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PVT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PVT is a Neutral.

Pivotree’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and unattractive valuation, balanced by some positive technical indicators and strategic corporate events. The company’s focus on core operations and shareholder value provides some optimism, but financial performance remains a significant concern.

More about Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, specializing in digital commerce, data management, and supply chain solutions. The company serves over 150 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally, offering a comprehensive portfolio of digital products and managed services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Pivotree operates in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, and is known for its partnerships with top brands across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 9,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$35.13M

