Pivotal Metals Limited Launches Speculative Share Offer

Rafaella Resources Ltd. ( (AU:PVT) ) just unveiled an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited has announced a prospectus for an offer of 159,090,909 shares at a price of C$0.01644 per share, aiming to raise up to C$2,615,455. The offer is considered highly speculative and is available in electronic form to eligible investors in Australia and Canada. The prospectus emphasizes the speculative nature of the investment and advises potential investors to consult professional advisors to assess the suitability of the investment based on their financial situation and risk profile.

