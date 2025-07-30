Piramal Pharma Limited’s 5th AGM: Resolutions Passed and Shareholder Engagement Enhanced

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Piramal Pharma Limited ( (IN:PPLPHARMA) ) has issued an update.

Piramal Pharma Limited successfully conducted its 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 30, 2025, via video conference, ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines. All proposed resolutions were passed with the requisite majority, demonstrating strong shareholder support and effective governance practices. The AGM proceedings were webcast for transparency, and e-voting facilities were provided to facilitate shareholder participation, reflecting the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for stakeholder engagement.

More about Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its comprehensive product portfolio and services, catering to various market needs in the healthcare sector.

Average Trading Volume: 244,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 271.6B INR

