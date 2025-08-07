Pioneer Global Group Proposes Bye-law Amendments for Modernization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Pioneer Global Group Limited ( (HK:0224) ) is now available.

Pioneer Global Group Limited has announced proposed amendments to its existing bye-laws to align with the latest regulatory requirements, including provisions for hybrid or electronic general meetings and electronic voting by shareholders. These amendments also allow the company to hold and dispose of treasury shares, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Average Trading Volume: 77,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$727M

