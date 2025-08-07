PIOLAX, Inc. Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PIOLAX, Inc. ( (JP:5988) ) has issued an announcement.

PIOLAX, Inc. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 4.1% and significant drops in operating and ordinary profits. The company also experienced a substantial decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. Despite these setbacks, the company has maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns.

More about PIOLAX, Inc.

PIOLAX, Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing automotive components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 111,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen58.59B

