Pinterest Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Pinterest ( (PINS) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Pinterest, Inc. is a social media platform that enables users to discover and save ideas through visual content, primarily operating in the technology sector with a focus on visual search and AI-powered shopping assistance.

In its third quarter of 2025, Pinterest reported a significant revenue increase of 17% year-over-year, reaching $1,049 million. The company also achieved a record high of 600 million global monthly active users, marking a 12% increase from the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a GAAP net income of $92 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $306 million, reflecting a 24% increase. The company’s free cash flow also saw a substantial rise of 30%, amounting to $318 million. Regionally, Pinterest experienced notable revenue growth in Europe and the Rest of the World, with increases of 41% and 66%, respectively.

Pinterest’s strategic focus on AI and product innovation has positioned it as a leader in visual search, transforming its platform into an AI-powered shopping assistant. This has attracted global advertisers who increasingly rely on Pinterest to reach customers and drive sales.

Looking ahead, Pinterest anticipates continued growth with projected revenue increases of 14% to 16% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company remains committed to leveraging its AI capabilities and expanding its platform to enhance user engagement and monetization opportunities.

