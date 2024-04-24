Pinnacle Reduces Voting Power in Altium Ltd

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has altered its stake in Altium Ltd, with its voting power decreasing from 6.39% to 5.27% as reported on April 19, 2024. This change represents a significant shift in the investment firm’s interest in the tech company since the last report on February 22, 2024. Investors may see this adjustment as a strategic move by Pinnacle, reflecting its evolving investment strategy in Altium.

